Nick Pivetta could be Red Sox secret weapon

Feb. 17—As it stands now the Red Sox starting rotation has no shortage of question marks.

Will Chris Sale get back to his pre-Tommy John form? Will Nathan Eovaldi remain among the American League's best starters? How will newcomers Rich Hill, Michael Wacha and eventually James Paxton factor into the equation? What about up-and-comers like Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock? Could there still be more additions coming?

With all that up in the air, here's another question you might not have thought to ask.

Are we sleeping on Nick Pivetta?

Acquired from the Phillies alongside prospect Connor Seabold in mid-2020 for relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman, Pivetta has already proven himself a steal. After struggling to find a groove in Philadelphia, the tall righty has emerged as a dependable mid-rotation option for Boston who has shown flashes of elite potential.

Last year, Pivetta had the best season of his career, going 9-8 with a 4.53 ERA and 175 strikeouts over 155 innings. Those numbers were good but not great, yet while Pivetta wasn't always consistent, his best performances were among the best by anyone in baseball.

In 2021 Pivetta had four games in which he pitched five or more innings with no runs, two or fewer hits, three or fewer walks and five or more strikeouts. Only two others had more such games in 2021, those being Cy Young contenders Max Scherzer and Carlos Rodon with five each.

Incredibly, all four of those happened to come in 1-0 games.

The first was arguably Pivetta's coming out party in Boston, a masterful performance in which he outdueled New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom for a memorable April win. The next came in June, when Pivetta was famously pulled after 6.2 innings of no-hit baseball in an eventual loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pivetta followed that up shortly afterwards with seven innings of shutout ball and 10 strikeouts to beat the Oakland Athletics in a crucial Fourth of July showdown, and the last came during Game 1 of the Aug. 7 doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays. You might remember that as the game where Pivetta pitched six shutout innings on 76 pitches before Matt Barnes allowed a walk-off home run on the first pitch of the seventh.

There were a number of other gems along the way too, and once the calendar turned to October he was nails. Pivetta finished the year by coming on in the bottom of the ninth on two days rest to record the playoff-clinching save in Boston's regular season finale, and in the playoffs he posted a 2.63 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 13.2 innings of work.

Now Pivetta heads into 2022 with some real momentum.

Just days away from his 29th birthday, Pivetta is in the prime of his career and appears to have finally gotten comfortable at the big league level. While there's no guarantee he'll make the leap from a solid third starter to something more, it's an exciting possibility Red Sox fans shouldn't rule out.

We've seen it in flashes, but if Pivetta can find that next gear more consistently, watch out.

