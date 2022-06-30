Nick Pivetta claims benches clearing in Red Sox vs. Blue Jays was 'unwarranted'

Pivetta claims altercation with Blue Jays was 'unwarranted' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Red Sox' and the Blue Jays' benches cleared in the third inning Wednesday night after Boston starter Nick Pivetta hit Toronto's catcher and cleanup hitter Alejandro Kirk in the elbow with a first-pitch fastball.

Toronto's dugout, especially Blue Jays' designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., took exception with Pivetta, who had pitched up and into Kirk earlier in the game.

Guerrero and Pivetta shouted back and forth at each other before the Blue Jays slugger left Toronto's dugout, which escalated the exchange into a full bench clearing for both teams.

"For me, Kirk's a good hitter. He has been hitting balls over the plate. I'm trying to throw them in. It's going to happen in the game. I don't hit a lot of guys," Pivetta said about his pitch that hit Kirk, via Boston.com.

"I think it's unwarranted, the way that they reacted," Pivetta explained. "I'm trying to win a baseball game. I'm not trying to let anyone else on base. It is what it is."

The clearing of the team benches did not lead to any physical altercations as Red Sox first baseman Franchy Cordero and catcher Christian Vazquez held Pivetta back while members of the Blue Jays roster calmed down Guerrero. The altercation quickly settled down, leading Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo to view the situation as strange.

"I like lot of those guys over there. It felt weird," Verdugo said. "By the time we got over there, it was already de-escalated, and we basically used it to say, 'What's up?' to the bullpen and some guys on the bench. It was a little weird."

The Red Sox prevented the Blue Jays' from sweeping the series with a 6-5 win in the 10th inning. The Sox will head to Chicago to play the Cubs tomorrow at 2:20 p.m. ET.