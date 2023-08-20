How Nick Petrino will try to make a name for himself with Missouri State football in 2023

When Nick Petrino wanted to hang out with friends after his high school football games, his father would keep him and break down the game before he was allowed to go out.

With Bobby Petrino as his father, Nick Petrino had football in his veins. A two-time state championship-winning quarterback in high school, Nick Petrino went on to be a student coach under his father at the University of Arkansas. The two became attached at the hip as they coached together at Louisville and Western Kentucky.

When the coaching staff was fired at Louisville, Nick continued as a co-offensive coordinator at UT Martin where he worked as a quarterbacks coach and mentored the Ohio Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year. A year later, he reunited with his father when he took over at Missouri State. Bobby Petrino took a job at Texas A&M this offseason while Nick Petrino remained the Bears' offensive coordinator.

Following his father's departure to Texas A&M and over a decade of not getting the chance to make the offense his own, Nick Petrino will finally get that opportunity in 2023.

Missouri State offensive coordinator Nick Petrino speaks during media day at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

"It's going to be a very similar offense," Nick Petrino said. "It's the same system and we are adding our little wrinkles to it and trying to find things that we can expand on to it. But it's going to be pretty much the same, similar offense that you guys have seen with little wrinkles here and there."

Nick Petrino has never been the Bears' primary play-caller since he was brought to Springfield as their offensive coordinator nor did he in his one year away from his father at UT Martin. He's grown up learning the schemes inside and out and plans to keep the team in the same system this season.

Like father, like son, Nick Petrino said the offense will be built around the quarterback and what he does well. He then goes down the list to see the strengths of the other personnel which he pointed at the Bears' tight ends and his hopes of being able to run the ball more this season.

The two have been in constant communication. Bobby Petrino sends his son different pictures and videos of plays they've done while discussing ball. Nick isn't afraid to pick up the phone and call to ask what his dad would do against certain fronts and coverages.

Missouri State Bears Offensive Coordinator Nick Petrino as the Bears took on the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

First-year head coach Ryan Beard said he's enjoyed watching his offensive coordinator run the show on his own.

"Nick Petrino, basically since he came out the womb, has been trained under one of the best football minds in football. Period," Beard said. "You could tell (Bobby) has been kind of getting him ready for this moment for the last few years as far as establishing scripts in practice and being able to handle situational football. It's been good to see him put his own stamp and name on things that he possibly wanted to do differently than his dad and it's been fun to watch."

Standout running back Jacardia Wright said he hasn't noticed much of a change in the Bears' offense. Wright said he's hoping Nick Petrino will run the ball a little bit more but he noted that he's seen the offense called in the same way it has been. "He's his dad's son," Wright said.

Nick Petrino will be tasked with helping an offense get back on track from where it was a year ago. It will include the replacement of the 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year at quarterback in addition to one of the best receivers to come through the school. He may also overhaul the entirety of the Bears' offensive line, a unit that has struggled in years past.

But there's little doubt that Nick Petrino has been waiting for this moment since he was a first-grader attending practices. Years of patience have led to his moment.

"I'm having a lot of fun," Nick Petrino said. "I can't wait until we go out there and play Kansas. This is something I've grown up my whole life wanting to do. I've been around the game my whole life and it's something when I was young. I'm excited about it and I think we're going to be really, really good."

