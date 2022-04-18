Nick Parisi details his recent visit to Rutgers football

Nick Parisi checked in at Rutgers this weekend, the class of 2024 linebacker along with several of his teammates were part of a large recruiting weekend for the Scarlet Knights.

Parisi is a linebacker for Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.). He is generating interest from a number of programs including Rutgers, having also had visits at LSU and Rice.

He will visit Syracuse next week and plans at camping this summer at Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Villanova.

Parisi detailed his visit this past weekend with Rutgers where he got to interact with several members of the coaching staff including assistant coach Scott Vallone.

“This visit was great. I went down with six of my teammates. We had dinner Wednesday evening with the coaching staff – we ate at a Mexican restaurant,” Parisi told ‘Rutgers Wire.’ “Thursday, we arrived at the Hale Center and were met by Tim Silvernail (director of recruiting). He was our host for the day. We got the opportunity to watch the entire practice. I was focusing on the linebackers. Afterward, we ate lunch together with coach Vallone. He is our area recruiter and already offered my teammate, Josiah Brown. From there, we took pictures in the studio and finished up the tour of the facilities. It was a great visit. Me and my teammates had a great day.”

Listed as 6-foot-1 and 210-pounds, Parisi is a fundamentally sound player who has good instincts.

He is continuing to develop relationships with both local programs but also schools at all levels. A number of ‘Power Five’ programs are on his calendar to visit over the upcoming months.

The Rutgers visit this weekend was another good one for Parisi, who has a deep connection via his father, an energetic fan and supporter of the program. This was his fourth visit to the Scarlet Knights as a high school recruit.

“I’ve always loved Rutgers. My father has been taking me to games since I was four years old,” Parisi said. “The coaches are all focused, friendly and engaging. The facilities were top-notch.”

Parisi also said that he might potentially try to camp this summer at Syracuse, Maryland, Temple, Virginia, Boston College and Buffalo.

