Nick Ottinger wins NASCAR America’s iRacing All-Star race

Nick Ottinger won the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series All-Star race held Thursday on NASCAR America.

He claimed the win on a virtual Iowa Speedway after a last-lap pass and side-by-side finish with Ryan Luza, the 2017 series champion.

Ottinger, a 24-year-old from Claremont, North Carolina, competes in the No. 47 car for JTG Daugherty Racing.

The race, which was the first iRacing event broadcast on national television, included NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kilgerman and teams owned by real NASCAR organizations, tracks and drivers, including Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer.

Ottinger and Luza swapped the lead multiple times over the last three laps after Luza led most of the 70-lap race.

“I just had to bide my time for a straight exit and really research which line to run to get a better run on him,” Ottinger told NASCAR America after the race. “He set up the door for a crossover so I just had to keep my foot to the floor.”

Ottinger, who is currently eighth in the PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series, has won more than 350 iRacing races including 13 at the pro level.

Following this week’s event, iRacing will return to NASCAR America on NBCSN on the last Thursday of every month for a four-race series. More information on the three future iRacing events on NBCSN will be revealed in the coming weeks.

That was a heck of a lot of fun to get this @JTGRacing @kroger team a win on live TV! Can't believe how much sim-racing and @iRacing has grown this year. This is what us as sim-racers race for, opportunities like this. Thanks to everyone @NBCSN for a fantastic opportunity! pic.twitter.com/hd5IYs3EUE — Nick Ottinger (@NickOttinger) July 25, 2019



