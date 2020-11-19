Nick Offerman, Mary-Louise Parker cast as Colin Kaepernick's adoptive parents in upcoming Netflix series

Netflix has found two significant names to play the adoptive parents of Colin Kaepernick in the upcoming series “Colin in Black & White.”

Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman will fill the roles of Rick and Teresa Kaepernick in the series directed by Emmy award-winner Ava Duvernay, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

Duvernay also announced that the series is officially in pre-production.

Parker is best known for her starring role in Showtime’s “Weeds,” for which she received three Emmy nominations. She has also won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play and was a recurring actress on “The West Wing.

Offerman is a television veteran who found stardom as Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation.” Long outspoken on Twitter, a past tweet pointing out the NFL’s “course correction away from racism” may indicate a personal interest in the Netflix project.

Netflix describes “Colin in Black & White” as an exploration of “Kaepernick's high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.” Actor Jaden Michael has already been picked for the role of a young Kaepernick.

