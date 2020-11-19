Nick Offerman, Mary-Louise Parker cast as Colin Kaepernick's adoptive parents in upcoming Netflix series
Netflix has found two significant names to play the adoptive parents of Colin Kaepernick in the upcoming series “Colin in Black & White.”
Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman will fill the roles of Rick and Teresa Kaepernick in the series directed by Emmy award-winner Ava Duvernay, Netflix announced on Wednesday.
Duvernay also announced that the series is officially in pre-production.
Beyond excited to work with two of my long-time favorite actors.
COLIN IN BLACK + WHITE is now in pre-production. Much respect to @Kaepernick7 and @NetflixFilm. xo https://t.co/fawHMuEgr6
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 18, 2020
Parker is best known for her starring role in Showtime’s “Weeds,” for which she received three Emmy nominations. She has also won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play and was a recurring actress on “The West Wing.
Offerman is a television veteran who found stardom as Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation.” Long outspoken on Twitter, a past tweet pointing out the NFL’s “course correction away from racism” may indicate a personal interest in the Netflix project.
Netflix describes “Colin in Black & White” as an exploration of “Kaepernick's high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.” Actor Jaden Michael has already been picked for the role of a young Kaepernick.
I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see @ItsJadenMichael be an all-star on @netflix #ColinInBlackAndWhite @ava pic.twitter.com/ygb4F4kgM5
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 27, 2020
