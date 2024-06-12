Nick Nurse weighs in on the Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Finals run

The Boston Celtics ended the regular season with the first seed in the Eastern Conference. They held the best record in basketball. Since the postseason began, Boston has only lost two games and remain undefeated on the road. They hold a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.

As you would expect, there’s a significant amount of media attention being sent Boston’s way. After all, they’re the favorites to hoist the 2024 Larry O’Brien trophy. During a recent episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse joined the show.

The championship-winning coach shared his thoughts on Boston’s current level of play, how they match up against the Mavericks, and his thoughts on his rival’s overall season. Nurse has just completed his first year with Philadelphia and will be hoping to challenge the Celtics in next year’s Conference Finals.

You can watch the full episode by clicking on the embedded link above.

Subscribe to the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3UAVYRg

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y0H4Lh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QnlPcS

Substack: https://bit.ly/3WoA0Cf

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire