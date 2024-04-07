Nick Nurse wants to see more Joel Embiid-Paul Reed lineups for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers handled business on Saturday night and took care of the banged-up Memphis Grizzlies 116-96 for their fourth consecutive win. The Sixers did what they were supposed to do and will now look to pick up another win when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

With the Grizzlies missing so many pieces and the game resulting in a blowout, it allowed coach Nick Nurse to do some experimentation with his lineups. It was brief, but for the final two minutes of the first half, the Sixers ran Joel Embiid and Paul Reed together.

Philadelphia went on a 12-3 run to end the half and build a 20-point halftime lead as Embiid and Reed teamed up to play some stingy defense in the paint.

“It was pretty good,” Nurse told reporters after the win. “I’ve been trying to get to it here for a little bit. It gave us a chance to look at it tonight. I think there is still some viability in it. I said that at the beginning of the season. I haven’t had a chance to use it really all season, but I think there’s an option there and I’d like to continue to look at it.”

With now four games left in the season, one has to wonder how much Nurse and the Sixers will be able to see the Embiid and Reed lineups. Philadelphia will face some bad teams starting with the Spurs on Sunday before they host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and finish with the Brooklyn Nets on April 14.

One has to figure that there will be opportunities for Nurse to implement some Embiid-Reed lineups at some point for Philadelphia.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire