Nick Nurse uses football analogy to describe Sixers’ offensive style

CAMDEN, N.J.–In an NBA where teams will live and die by the 3-point shot, the Philadelphia 76ers are ranked 2nd in the league in offensive rating and they haven’t relied too much on that aspect of their game.

The Sixers rank 9th in 3-point percentage, but they rank 22nd in 3-point attempts at 32.0 per game. Per Cleaning the Glass, only 31.9% of Philadelphia’s shots are 3-pointers which is ranked 25th in the league.

While coach Nick Nurse would like to see the Sixers get up more 3s, it is not high on his list of priorities when considering the offensive success his team has had.

“I don’t think it’s a super, super huge focus,” Nurse said of the 3-point attempts. “Like a super-priority, but it is on the list of things we want to do better and get more of those attempts up. I think that, I don’t know, I think that it’ll come a little bit a little bit organically, but yeah, I think we do need to try to ensure that it happens a little bit more, too, as well and I think if it comes a little bit organically and we can figure out a way to kind of strategize that as well, then I think we’ll get to where we need to be well.”

When Nurse says organically, 36.5% of Philadelphia’s shots are at the rim which is good for 6th in the league. The Sixers have had success getting into the paint and finding easy shots at the rim. So why switch up anything if what they’re doing is working? If teams begin to take away what Philadelphia is good at, then a change in the offense will come. Like a football team will continue to turn to what’s working.

“I know you know where our rim rate is and our free throw rate is as well and it’s hard to like if that’s what we’re getting so many opportunities at, it’s the football team that’s running it up the middle all the time, and they’re gaining eight yards,” Nurse added. “It’s hard to turn that down sometimes, right? So, but some point they’re gonna start stacking the box a little bit, and then I just think that that’s what I mean a little bit. I think we’ll see more opportunities present themselves as we play more games.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire