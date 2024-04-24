Nick Nurse thinks Sixers have good ideas to get Kelly Oubre Jr. going

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers are down 2-0 in their first-round series with the New York Knicks as play shifts to the Wells Fargo Center. In order for the Sixers to get on the board in this series, they need others to step up around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

One of Philadelphia’s more important role players is Kelly Oubre Jr. The veteran out of Kansas has been a very nice addition to the roster. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while playing in 68 games in his first season with the Sixers. Considering he is on the minimum, his production has been a steal.

Through the first two playoff games with the Knicks, however, he’s averaging 7 points while shooting 35.7% from the floor. The Sixers need to find a way to unlock him — along with Tobias Harris and Buddy Hield.

“I think especially after Game 1, you’re saying, ‘Geez, we need more out of Nico (Batum) and Kelly and Tobias.’ The list goes on and on, right?” said coach Nick Nurse at practice on Wednesday. “I think we’ve got some good ideas to get Kelly going a little bit. I think Tobias has been really excellent, man. He’s played really hard. He’s guarded really well. He’s rebounded the ball. He’s going to have some opportunities, I think, that we’ve seen and he can probably take advantage of it.”

Give Harris and Oubre credit as the main defenders on Knicks star Jalen Brunson; the two have used their length and size to fluster him. However, Philadelphia also needs them to provide something on offense — especially Oubre, who can make a difference in games such as these with his athleticism.

Then, there’s Hield who has two points through two games and is 0-for-3 from deep.

“I know Buddy hasn’t done much but again, he’s still a guy that he just hits one and you never know what’s going to happen next, right?” Nurse explained. “I think he had some opportunities that we missed him on the other night, too, where he was available to have some easier catch-and-shoots. About three of them, I thought we could’ve fired it out to him when they kind of lost him.”

The Sixers must defeat the Knicks in Game 3. No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a series in the NBA playoffs. Getting Oubre, Harris and Hield going on offense would be a big help.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire