Nick Nurse, Sixers expecting physical Round 1 series with Knicks

PHILADELPHIA — As the Philadelphia 76ers now turn their attention to the New York Knicks, they are expecting a lot of physical play and a different style compared to their play-in matchup with the Miami Heat.

The Heat employed a ton of zone defense throughout the night and it bothered Philadelphia a bit. The Knicks are going to focus more on their man-to-man defense and try to use their size and physical play to bother the Sixers on offense.

With that being said, coach Nick Nurse believes that the contest with the Heat can prepare them for the Knicks.

“It’s gonna be a physical series for sure,” said Nurse. “I think that’s the way they play. I don’t think we were near physical enough until the second half. I thought we got there then. I thought we started hitting and cracking and hitting people on screens and blocking out and I thought we were into the ball a lot better in the second half.”

Nurse is right. The Sixers had their issues in the first half against Miami which led to a 14-point deficit. Philadelphia will be expecting more physicality from the Knicks and will have to respond as it did against the Heat.

“I think we’ve been playing that way for the most part,” Nurse added. “It just didn’t feel like we were quite ourselves there early on, but again, it’s a good win to kinda get under our belt and get into the feel of what this is gonna be like.”

Game 1 of Round 1 will be on Saturday.

