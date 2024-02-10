Nick Nurse, Sixers discuss debuts of Buddy Hield, Cam Payne after loss

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday 127-121 as they dropped their eighth game in their last nine, but the Sixers did see the debuts of Buddy Hield and Cam Payne following their acquisitions at Thursday’s trade deadline.

Despite not having any practice time, Hield and Payne combined for 40 points, made eight triples, and had 12 assists. The two of them looked rather comfortable as the game wore on. The Hawks jumped out to a 22-point lead as Philadelphia looked disjointed trying to work its new pieces into things, but Hield and Payne made it work.

After the contest, coach Nick Nurse, Tobias Harris, and Mo Bamba gave their thoughts on the newest Sixers:

