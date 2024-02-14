Nick Nurse reacts to Sixers adding veteran Kyle Lowry to the roster

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers made their move early in the buyout market when they brought in veteran guard Kyle Lowry after he was waived by the Charlotte Hornets. Lowry began the season with the Miami Heat before he was moved to Charlotte and was then waived.

Lowry is an 18-year veteran who is a 6-time All-Star while also sporting a championship ring from 2019 as a member of the Toronto Raptors. He was able to blossom under the guidance of Nick Nurse up in Toronto so there is an obvious familiarity with Nurse and what the Sixers want to run.

“He’s certainly a veteran player with a lot of experience,” said Nurse on Wednesday. “A lot of playoff experience. He gives us another ball-handler, backup point guard, whatever, second point guard, whatever you wanna say with that so we got some 3-point shooting, obviously, and got some very good defensive knowledge. Especially, team defense and schematically and stuff like that.”

Lowry is a guy with a reputation for being a tough guy who will do whatever it takes to win. He was a key factor in Miami reaching the finals in 2023 as he got 37.5% from deep on 3.8 attempts in the playoffs while averaging 9.2 points and 4.4 assists. There is a lot that he can bring to the table and Nurse knows it.

“I think I’ve said this a thousand times, but maybe you guys haven’t heard it, nobody competes like that guy,” Nurse added of Lowry. “I haven’t had a player in my entire coaching career that competes like that guy so that’s the highest compliment I can give him.”

Now that the Sixers have added Lowry, they have a lot of reliable ball-handlers they can count on in the form of Tyrese Maxey, Cam Payne, and Lowry. They are all low-turnover point guards and that gives Nurse and the Sixers some options out on the floor.

“It’s good,” Nurse explained. “We certainly needed a little more ball-handling. We got a couple extras now so that’s good. I think we still like to concentrate on the possessions game so low turnovers is important to us and guys that make good decisions.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire