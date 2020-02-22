The Bulls and the city of Chicago have their fingerprints all over the list of winningest head coaches (by win-loss percentage) in NBA history but a new name is atop the list as of Friday night.

Chicago-native Doc Rivers is currently 41st on the list with a W-L percentage just under 58%. Former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau is 33rd on the list with a 58.9% W-L percentage, and of course, Bulls Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson has long held a firm place within the top-5.

Jackson is currently 3rd on the list of winningest coaches in league history as he has since been passed by Nurse and another former Bull, current Warriors coach Steve Kerr. But on Friday Nurse officially passed Kerr and became the winningest head coach in league history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After tonight's win, Nick Nurse is currently the winningest NBA coach of all time.



.7174 - Nick Nurse

.7167 - Steve Kerr

.7043 - Phil Jackson pic.twitter.com/0flHXyLg8S







— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 22, 2020

The Raptors took down the Phoenix Suns on Friday night behind a 37-point performance from Pascal Siakam and a great all-around defensive effort to lift Toronto's record to 41-15 on the season. Nurse has done an excellent job of leading the Raptors to a great post-NBA title-winning season despite a ton of adversity.

Nurse, an avid Cubs fan, has the Raptors playing some of the best basketball in the league, sitting at No. 2 in the Eastern Conference despite having lost 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in free agency and missing almost every player on their roster to injury at some point this season.

Nick Nurse enters Saturday morning with an NBA head coaching record of 99-38 over 138 games.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Nick Nurse passes Steve Kerr to become winningest head coach in NBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago