Nick Nurse gives love to Tobias Harris after Sixers beat Rockets

The focus for the Philadelphia 76ers after a 131-127 win over the Houston Rockets is going to be on Tyrese Maxey. The rising star dropped 42 points on 13-for-26 shooting and had 27 points by halftime. He was phenomenal all night long.

However, Tobias Harris quietly put together a dominant game for Philadelphia.

The reliable veteran put up 22 points on 10-for-18 shooting with seven assists, three blocks, and four steals. Harris was fantastic on both ends and he was extremely important in helping the Sixers knock off a solid Rockets team.

This is now four consecutive games where Harris has scored at least 22 points. This comes after he scored single digits in two consecutive games and coach Nick Nurse has noticed a difference in Harris.

“I think that, first of all, the last four for him, he’s just been so much more in control and then so much more decisive, right?” Nurse told reporters. “He gets the ball and either makes a move with it and if they cut him off, he kicks it out. I think he had seven assists tonight. So he was attacking aggressively and when they started sending all the bodies, he started getting off it, too. So again that to me is just feeling really good about his game and what he’s doing out there and his confidence level of making the right play.”

That’s always the biggest thing with Harris. He has to be able to make quick decisions with the basketball. If he doesn’t, then he is going to be caught in tough situations and he won’t be as effective.

Nurse put him in a good spot to be able to make plays with the basketball.

“The seven assists for him is a bunch from that position, I think considering he doesn’t really handle it all that much in what we’re doing,” Nurse added. “We did run a bunch of kind of 1-4 pick-and-rolls with him and Tyrese tonight and got him the ball in some areas where he could score it.”

All in all, Harris was terrific for Philadelphia. On a night when the Sixers were still missing Joel Embiid and taking on a much improved Rockets team, Philadelphia needed the veteran to step up and he did so in a big way. Much to Nurse’s delight.

“I also thought he handled the physicality great,” Nurse finished. “They were standing him up. He was trying to get left, they were standing him up, and he just kept knocking his way back in there and making some tough buckets so he was he’s been really good lately and I think he’s just confident right now and I love it.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire