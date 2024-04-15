Nick Nurse gives latest on Joel Embiid as Sixers prepare for play-in vs. Heat

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers will get set to take on the Miami Heat in the 7 vs. 8 play-in tournament game on Wednesday. The Sixers split the season series with the Heat and the challenge to come away with a win is obvious.

Even with a full roster, it will be tough to knock off the Heat. However, there is some injury concern for the Sixers as they prepare for the play-in game. Joel Embiid and De’Anthony Melton were held out of the regular season finale win over the Brooklyn Nets.

It appears that Embiid was more of a precautionary thing as the big fella was back at practice on Monday.

Coach Nick Nurse revealed that Embiid was a full participant at practice and that there is no concern about his knee injury. He also expects him to play on Wednesday against the Heat.

“Good,” Nurse said of how Embiid looked on Monday. “He was good. He was in good spirits. He was highly engaged. A lot of things we were doing were super game plan-specific. He was locked in.”

As for Melton, Nurse said he did not practice on Monday. He did express some concern about Melton’s back after the win over the Nets on Sunday.

The Sixers and the Heat will face off for the right to be the No. 7 seed in the playoffs on Wednesday night from the Wells Fargo Center. It appears that Philadelphia will have Embiid ready to go against a very tough and physical Heat team.

