Nick Nurse gives insight to Kelly Oubre Jr.’s role in return to Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers will officially welcome Kelly Oubre Jr. back to the lineup on Wednesday when they take on the Washington Wizards on the road. The veteran out of Kansas has missed 11 games in a row after suffering a fractured rib on Nov. 11 when he was struck by a vehicle.

Since then, Oubre Jr. has had to overcome a lot of physical and mental obstacles to get back on the floor and he is now ready to roll on Wednesday. He has passed the tests needed in order to get back on the floor and the Sixers will need his production. They went 5-6 without him.

Coach Nick Nurse has been taking the advice and guidance of the medical staff and as the veteran returns, he plans on rolling Oubre Jr. out there in a full role.

“Well, I’ll probably fire him right back in there,” said Nurse at practice on Monday. “Let me see what it looks like getting to Wednesday. I think that it could matter if there’s other guys in or out, right? But I would imagine, like, if everybody’s healthy, he’s coming off the bench, and he’s coming probably pretty early. We’re going to try to fire him right back in there.”

Oubre Jr. had to go through a lot in the rehab process and had to make sure he was in the best shape to return. A fractured rib is tough to come back from so it was a slow and steady process for him.

“Rehab was slow and steady, but yeah, we’re here,” Oubre Jr. said. “I feel good and I believe I’m ready to play.”

With that being said, Oubre Jr. isn’t sure what his role will be on Wednesday or how many minutes he will play. This is all about him getting back on the floor and being able to contribute at a high level again.

“No sir,” Oubre Jr. stated. “I have not spoken to coach, but he gets paid the big bucks to make the big decisions. So I’m ready. I’ll be ready for war.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire