Nick Nurse gives evaluation of Sixers at halfway point of the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Philadelphia 76ers are 28-13 at the official halfway point of the first season under coach Nick Nurse. 41 games down. 41 more to go before the playoffs which is when the Sixers will really be judged.

Before the Sixers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 97-89 on Saturday, Nurse gave the evaluation of his team at this point of the season.

“Listen, I think when you come into a new team and new situation, I’m not sure that you’re sure at all where you’re gonna be, you know what I mean? At all, right?” Nurse started. “Like, first 20 games, 41 games, whatever, I’m not sitting here thinking ‘Yeah, this is where about we’re at.'”

The Sixers still have a long way to go. They are nowhere near a finished product at this point and Nurse is still looking to get everybody on the same page as he continues to implement what he wants to do on the floor.

“I would say this, I think that I’m getting to the point I think we’re pretty happy where we know who we are and we know the players on the roster and we’re starting to figure out rotations and be fill in plug injuries and all those kinds of things,” said Nurse. “There is a decent amount of work to do yet I keep saying that. I know I keep saying that, but I also think at the halfway point, we’re probably halfway there, right?”

Nurse still wants the Sixers to continue making strides forward. That is the only way they are going to push through in a tough Eastern Conference.

“As far as stuff that needs to get done and improvement we got to make and all that kind of stuff,” Nurse continued. “Our capability to learn and execute. We got a lot of stuff to polish up in that area.”

At the end of the day, at this point of the season, the Sixers are in a great spot. Joel Embiid is on pace to win another MVP award and Philadelphia is squarely in contention with the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks in the East. They just need a little luck in the injury department.

“We could be way better,” said Embiid. “Obviously, we haven’t been as fortunate when it comes to health. I missed a couple of games and we got a couple of guys that are missing a few games, but I think credit goes to the coaches. Coach Nurse and his guys. They prepare us every single night.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire