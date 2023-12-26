Nick Nurse gives encouraging update on Sixers big man Joel Embiid

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing their 4-game road trip on Wednesday when they get set to take on the Orlando Magic. The road trip started with a tough Christmas Day loss to the Miami Heat and they now head north to the Magic Kingdom.

They will continue to be short-handed. The Sixers will once again be without Joel Embiid. The star big man is still dealing with a right ankle sprain and he missed the Christmas loss to the Heat.

As the team got back to work at practice on Tuesday in Orlando, the big fella is still not on the trip as he is back at home getting treatment on his ankle. However, coach Nick Nurse is hopeful that he will be able to return soon.

“I think that, listen, I think you guys saw it,” said Nurse after practice. “It turned over pretty good, right? I think that him continuing to play on it—the amount of minutes he played on it gives you reason to be optimistic, right? But those things overnight are always the next day, but where you need to start evaluating and figuring it out.”

The good news with Embiid is that he is back at home not only getting treatment on his ankle, but he is also getting work on the court. Nurse revealed that the reigning league MVP is getting some work on the court to help him get ready for a return.

“Again, kinda like I said yesterday (Monday), he’s getting treatment,” Nurse added. “Obviously, he’s not here, but he’s on the court today moving so I think we’re not too far away.”

The Sixers will face the Houston Rockets on Friday and the Chicago Bulls on Saturday before returning home on Jan. 2.

