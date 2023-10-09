Nick Nurse gives credit to Jaden Springer for strong outing vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers began the preseason on Sunday with a 114-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on the road, but there were a few really solid takeaways that the Sixers can take from the contest.

While Tyrese Maxey continued to show off his offensive prowess with 24 points, Philadelphia received an encouraging outing from Jaden Springer. Entering his third season in the league, Springer is looking to finally break through and make an impact in the rotation.

Off the bench, Springer had 14 points and five rebounds and he was all over the place on defense. He was really bothering Boston’s ball-handlers and he was also protecting the rim as he blocked Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s block attempt. It was a night that he can now build on for the future.

Coach Nick Nurse told reporters about Springer’s night:

He made a lot of plays. He really guarded hard. Those guys couldn’t get around him. He got a lot of loose balls. He offensive rebounded. He stuck was it 2 3s? He hit that one at the top of the key after a loose ball there, but stuck a 3 and a couple of slot cuts for dunks. He played very well. It’s good to see. It’s good for him. It’s a good opportunity for him to see what he can do.

#Sixers coach Nick Nurse on Jaden Springer showing Sunday night that he can help the team off the bench this season: pic.twitter.com/1vesrNnouC — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 9, 2023

Springer, the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, has only played 18 games in his NBA career thus far. He is now looking to break through in the rotation and earn more minutes. If he can put together more performances like Sunday, then it will help his cause.

