Nick Nurse gives credit to Buddy Hield for being a good teammate for Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Buddy Hield at the deadline from the Indiana Pacers hoping he would make an impact in the playoffs for them with his shooting ability.

Through three games in the playoffs, Hield is shooting 0-for-4 from deep and coach Nick Nurse made the adjustment to turn to Cam Payne rather than Hield. A natural competitor, Hield wants to be out there, but he has found other ways to contribute.

Tyrese Maxey, for example, gave the credit to Hield for helping him get back on track in the Game 5 win over the New York Knicks.

“I think that it’s obviously a big lift,” Nurse said of Hield. “I think it’s great. He’s been around a little bit. He has some experience and it’s great that he’s being a good teammate. I tried to stress to him to be patient and do that, right?”

There are always moments in the playoffs when a player will step up and make an impact. For now, it’s Payne. However, Hield is not pouting or anything like that. He is staying in the moment and encouraging his teammates. He knows his time will come again and Nurse just wants him to be ready for that.

“You just never know,” Nurse added. “I think that puts you in the best frame of mind when you’re pulling for your guys and all that kind of stuff so it’s good that he did that.”

Who knows when Hield will get his next opportunity? The important thing for him at this stage is to just remain patient and continue to be a good teammate for the Sixers.

