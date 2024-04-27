Nick Nurse gives update on De’Anthony Melton as Sixers move forward

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers had De’Anthony Melton active in Game 3 against the New York Knicks on Thursday for the first time in this series, but he did not play. Coach Nick Nurse was unable to find a spot to throw him out there.

Nurse is in a tough position with Melton. Obviously, Melton can help and the Sixers will need him as they move forward, but it’s tough to throw him out there in the middle of a physical playoff series. Especially, when considering his bad back.

“Pretty good,” Nurse said of Melton’s back. “I really think it’s a day-by-day thing and the schedule, his schedule, is kinda-they kinda got him paired up with kind of our schedule. Even though he’s not playing and stuff so they kinda get him on the court when we play and get him and then they rest him the next day and then they work him again the days were working like today.”

He has played only seven games since the calendar turned to 2024 and Nurse has already set up a rotation for this series. It’s unfortunate for Melton, but at this point, Nurse has to do what’s best for the Sixers.

“So he’s OK,” Nurse added. “I mean, he’s been cleared to play, right? I would say it still has to be I mean—I love him, but it’s just—it seems like such a difficult circumstance. It’s been so long and it’s so intense and it’s whatever, but we’re around there on making a decision on that. Thinking about it, I guess.”

It will be interesting to see if Melton gets a turn in Game 4 on Sunday against the Knicks.

