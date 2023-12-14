Nick Nurse gave love to Tobias Harris after Sixers knocked off Pistons

DETROIT–The Philadelphia 76ers were able to easily knock off the Detroit Pistons on the road on Wednesday 129-111 thanks to another dominant performance from Joel Embiid. The big fella put up 41 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in another ho-hum day for the reigning league MVP.

While a blowout win over the Pistons isn’t exactly surprising, the fact that the Sixers were able to do it despite Tyrese Maxey struggling mightily is impressive. Maxey shot just 2-for-13 on the night and Philadelphia needed somebody else to step up.

Tobias Harris took on that challenge. Harris had 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor and he also had seven rebounds. It was another example of what he brings to the floor in terms of his versatility.

“I thought he got an early catch and shoot 3 that he took with some confidence,” said coach Nick Nurse. “He had a couple of really nice transition buckets that we haven’t seen as much. He was getting a few of those a game. He got on the glass, had a good offensive putback, got a little bit of ISO. So again, he’s got a lot of different ways to get to 20, and tonight, he kind of used them all.”

Nurse is right when it comes to Harris. He was able to knock down an open look from deep in the first quarter and that led to him being able to have a very nice night. When Harris is involved early and is able to touch the ball in the early going, that is when he finds his rhythm and his looks on the offensive end of the floor.

“Just really—the looks that I got just taking advantage of it, being aggressive, a few of them just by some mismatches, and a few came open look 3s, and whatnot,” Harris said after the win. “My mentality is whatever looks you do get, be aggressive, and be efficient with this. Tonight was a good night of that.”

An aggressive Harris is what the Sixers need on an every night basis. Philadelphia relies on him to be that third scorer in this lineup. On Wednesday, he needed to be the second scorer and he stepped up in a big way.

“Just getting out in transition, and running and trying to figure out ways to create a little bit of something, offensive glass, and whatnot,” Harris finished. “So all those things came together tonight, but overall, just a great win for us.”

The Sixers will now host the Pistons on Friday to finish the home-and-home series.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire