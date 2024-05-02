Nick Nurse has encouraging words for Sixers big man Paul Reed

CAMDEN, N.J. — It has been a tough Round 1 series for Philadelphia 76ers big man Paul Reed. Through five games, he’s averaging only 1.8 points and 2.4 rebounds and hasn’t played in the second half of either Game 4 or Game 5 as his minutes haven’t been great.

Coach Nick Nurse understands that this is the playoffs and every possession matters. He has not been afraid to make adjustments as he has done with going to Cam Payne over Buddy Hield after his slow start and going with Joel Embiid the entire second half of games due to the struggles from Reed.

With that being said, Nurse still has some good words for Reed. He believes in the young big man. He doesn’t need to have a talk with him or anything.

“No, I mean, listen he’s trying hard, right?” said Nurse on Wednesday. “He’s been really close on some stuff. It just hasn’t bounced his way but it isn’t for lack of effort or anything. You kinda gotta, again, short memory. He got his hands on a bunch of balls last night that normally he probably grabs and sticks one or two of those back in and all that, but it just doesn’t happen. I’m not worried about his effort level.”

The Sixers will likely continue to turn to Reed. He has been the main backup to Embiid all season long and there is no reason to really change that in the playoffs unless Nurse sees another option. His energy can be infectious and he has shown that he can produce when called upon.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire