Nick Nurse discusses Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey tandem for Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers will go as far as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey take them. The star duo have been terrific in this Round 1 series with the New York Knicks which Philadelphia currently trails 2-1.

Embiid is averaging 37.7 points while Maxey is at 31.0 points per game through the first three contests. The two of them have kept Philadelphia in this series and have overcome a lot of adversity to get the Sixers on the board in the playoffs.

Coach Nick Nurse has seen the two of them continue to grow in his first season as coach of the Sixers and is looking to them to lead the way.

“I know they’re a good tandem,” said Nurse. “They’re both really great people, they both care a lot, and they’re both superstars, right? So they’re in kind of that boat together a little bit. After watching the tape again this morning (from Game 3), Tyrese is starting to do some stuff now. He’s really directing traffic. It kind of hit me today how much he was insisting on people getting to place, and I think Joel’s helped him with that — kind of co-leading.”

Embiid and Maxey are the obvious leaders of this group. Embiid is looking to get Philadelphia over the hump in the Eastern Conference. Maxey is looking to continue to grow as a leader and build on his current stardom with a strong playoff run.

After games, one can see Embiid and Maxey having chats in the locker room. The two of them will continue to talk things out and try and get the Sixers moving forward. Sometimes, Kyle Lowry will join them for their chats as well. That helps in the leadership department.

“Kyle helps him, too,” Nurse finished. “Kyle’s obviously been that kind of guy for his whole life, right? And I think they’re doing a good job with some leadership stuff. Probably what they’re talking about is what we can do better as a team.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire