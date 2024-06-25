Nick Nurse confident Sixers can win with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot to look forward to heading into the offseason. Despite a tough Round 1 exit at the hands of the New York Knicks, the Sixers have a star duo in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey that should excite everybody.

Embiid was on his way to winning his second consecutive MVP award before the unfortunate meniscus injury he suffered in January which caused him to miss two months. He was scoring efficiently and had his playmaking abilities unlocked.

Maxey blossomed in the 2023-24 season and made his first All-Star appearance. He’s only going to get better and the Sixers now have the challenge of building the roster around the two stars.

Coach Nick Nurse hopped on “The Draymond Green Show” and expressed confidence in Embiid, Maxey, and the Sixers as a whole to get the job done in the offseason:

First of all, you’re 100% right about Tyrese. He makes every room he goes into better. I still think he’s got a ceiling that hasn’t been hit yet. I think he’s got to—he doesn’t understand how good he’s gonna be yet. I can’t wait to see him keep growing, and listen, I think that as you know, man we need—we got a whole bunch of roster spots. We got a whole bunch of money to spend and we got to piece it together around those two guys like who complements them. Who’s got some toughness? Who’s got some winning spirit? Who’s got some winning experience? Who’s not afraid? Who can accept some roles? All that kind of stuff that you need to build a team that we’re certainly trying. I believe in my front office and Daryl (Morey) and Elton (Brand) and ownership and all that stuff, and I certainly believe in those two players.

The Sixers will be looking to add some win-now players around Embiid and Maxey so they can challenge the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. The Cs are the defending champs and they have been to at least the conference finals in four of the previous five seasons.

Nurse is right in expressing confidence in Embiid and Maxey. If the Sixers could have just one healthy playoff run from Embiid, then who knows what this team could do? Combine that possibility with the continued rise of Maxey and the Sixers have a lot to look forward to in the coming seasons.

