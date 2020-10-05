Nick Mullens' ugly Week 4 loss lowest-graded 2020 NFL QB game by PFF

Mullens finishes loss to Eagles as PFF's lowest-graded 2020 QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Mullens’ first nine NFL starts went about as well as the 49ers could ask for, as the former undrafted quarterback’s passing yardage through nine starts ranked only behind Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck for the most in league history.

But his tenth NFL start didn’t go quite the same, as Mullens turned the ball over three times and the 49ers lost to the previously winless Philadelphia Eagles 25-20 at Levi’s Stadium. According to Pro Football Focus, Mullens’ grade ranked as the worst by a starting QB so far this season.

Nick Mullens’ 26.9 overall grade last night was the lowest of any starting QB in a game this season. #49ers — Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) October 5, 2020

A potential QB controversy was brewing between Mullens and Jimmy Garoppolo throughout the week as the Southern Miss product relentlessly was praised for two strong performances against bottom-dwelling teams from the Big Apple with Garoppolo sidelined, but that chatter likely has concluded as Mullens was benched in favor of third-stringer C.J. Beathard late in Sunday night’s game.

Whenever Garoppolo can return after going down with an ankle sprain in Week 2, he will be the guy for the 49ers. Mullens shouldn’t be cast aside based on one rough performance, especially with how poor the offensive line played overall, but there no longer should be any question about who QB1 is in Santa Clara.

