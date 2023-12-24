Nick Mullens turns it around, throws TD to K.J. Osborn to capture lead

This Minnesota Vikings squad post-Kirk Cousins injury is a wild roller coaster ride.

After a two interceptions first half, Mullens came out firing to start the second half with dimes to T.J. Hockenson and K.J. Osborn to get inside the 10 yard line.

Mullens found Osborn for a six-yard touchdown on just the fifth play of the drive for the Vikings.

The Vikings needed that from the offense to get back on the right track, as they were stagnant for the majority of the first half.

Unfortunately, Hockenson hurt his knee on the play and was runed out for the rest of the game.

