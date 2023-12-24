Nick Mullens touchdown passes push Vikings ahead of Lions
The Minnesota Vikings are doing their best to make sure the Detroit Lions do not clinch the NFC North on Christmas Eve.
Nick Mullens threw a pair of TD passes bridging the second and third quarters to give the Vikings a 21-17 lead.
The Vikings will have to win the game without T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison, both of whom are ruled out.
Standing on business. @JJettas
Mullens goes deep to KJ Osborn for 47 yards!
Osborn follows up his big play with a go-ahead TD!
