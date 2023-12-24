Advertisement

Nick Mullens touchdown passes push Vikings ahead of Lions

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Minnesota Vikings are doing their best to make sure the Detroit Lions do not clinch the NFC North on Christmas Eve.

Nick Mullens threw a pair of TD passes bridging the second and third quarters to give the Vikings a 21-17 lead.

The Vikings will have to win the game without T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison, both of whom are ruled out.

