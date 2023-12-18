Nick Mullens will start at QB for Vikings again this week

The Vikings made a quarterback change in Week 15 and they will not make another one in Week 16.

A report on Monday indicated the Vikings would stick with Nick Mullens as their starter against the Lions on Sunday and head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that plan during a press conference on Monday.

Mullens was 26-of-33 for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals. He made his first appearance of the season in relief of Josh Dobbs in the Vikings' Week 14 win over the Raiders.

The Vikings are currently in playoff position in the NFC, but they are part of a clump of teams with seven wins so they'll need to keep winning to assure they advance to the postseason.