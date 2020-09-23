Nick Mullens on pace to start as 49ers QB with Jimmy Garoppolo ailing

Mullens tracking to start at QB with Jimmy G still ailing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After cracking the door open earlier in the week for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to get back on the field for the 49ers’ Week 3 game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did not sound at all confident Wednesday.

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens is expected to receive all of the practice time with the 49ers’ first-team offense this week and appears likely to be in the starter against the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“I’ll be surprised if Jimmy gets back later in the week,” Shanahan said in a video call with reporters on Wednesday. “I know he’s still pulling to do it. Nick is ready to go.”

Garoppolo sustained a high right ankle sprain in the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over the New York Jets in Week 2. Garoppolo completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 131 yards with two touchdowns before leaving at halftime with the 49ers leading 21-3.

Mullens, who had not attempted a pass since starting eight games to finish the 2018 season, played all of the second half. He completed 8 of 11 attempts for 71 yards with an interception.

“Nick got a lot of playing time with us in 2018,” Shanahan said. “(It) prepared him for moments like this. He always does a good job in practice. I’m excited to see him get this opportunity.”

C.J. Beathard, who has not suited up for a game since the 2018 season as the 49ers’ No. 3 quarterback, will serve as Mullens’ backup.

