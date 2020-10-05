Nick Mullens has no explanation for poor game in 49ers' loss to Eagles

Mullens can't explain poor outing in 49ers' loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- With all signs pointed to Nick Mullens being a coveted free agent in 2021, he had one of the worst outings in his NFL career Sunday night.

The fifth-year quarterback struggled in the 49ers 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium, only completing 18 of his 26 attempts for one touchdown and he threw two interceptions. He was also sacked four times for 28 yards.

When asked why the 49ers' offense couldn’t get into a rhythm as they have in the past, Mullens wasn't able to put his finger on a specific reason.

“We had plenty of opportunities and I really just didn’t execute,” Mullens said. “I feel like the way I’m feeling is pretty black and white right now. I just didn’t execute and that’s all it comes down to. Three turnovers, 14 points for them off turnovers and that’s really about it.”

In addition to Mullens’ lackluster stats was his inability to see open targets from the beginning of the matchup. The first play of the game was a throw to Kendrick Bourne that was too far in front of the receiver, but the second incomplete was one that Mullens definitely would like to have back.

Mullens took the snap and the entire offense moved to the center of the field expect for Kyle Juszczyk who somehow squeezed through the line to the left. The fullback seemed to be near the left sideline by himself for an eternity. Mullens missed the throw that would have likely been a touchdown, or at least close to it.

Coach Kyle Shanahan explained that the offense needed to play better as a whole but those two plays might have gotten into the head of his quarterback.

“Seemed that way a little bit, especially the second play,” Shanahan said. “Seemed good in pregame warm ups but that happens. You start to play with two passes and miss both of them.

“Thought we’d give him the chance to get going, get into a little bit of a rhythm, seemed like every time we did, something else came up. Just wasn’t able to get him into much of a rhythm today. I know and Nick knows he can play better.”

Shanahan had no updates for Jimmy Garoppolo’s status or when he will return to practice but after this performance from his offense, it can’t be soon enough.