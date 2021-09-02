Nick Mullens lands on Browns practice squad

After starting his career with the 49ers and spending the 2021 offseason with the Eagles, quarterback Nick Mullens once again became a free agent. For now, he’s got a spot on the Cleveland practice squad.

He’s one of 11 members of the practice squad announced Wednesday by the team.

In addition to Mullens, the Browns added to the practice squad receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, defensive tackle Sheldon Day, tight end Jordan Franks, defensive end Porter Gustin, running back John Kelly, linebacker Elijah Lee, safety Jovante Moffatt, receiver JoJo Natson, fullback Johnny Stanton, and defensive end Curtis Weaver. They have five more spots.

Mullens has 19 regular-season appearances and 16 starts in three NFL seasons. He can sign with the active roster of any other team at any other time.

