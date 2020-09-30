Nick Mullens 'humbled' by tying Joe Montana record among 49ers QBs

Mullens 'humbled' by tying 49ers QB record held by Montana originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's not too often any 49ers quarterback finds his name alongside Joe Montana, let alone a QB who started the season as a backup. But that's what Nick Mullens did in the 49ers' 36-9 win over the New York Giants in Week 3.

Mullens now has thrown for at least 220 yards in each of his nine career starts with the 49ers, which tied a franchise record last held by Montana in 1986. The current 49ers QB certainly knows the significance of sharing a record with the franchise icon.

"You're pretty humbled and thankful for what that says," Mullens said Wednesday on KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show. "Obviously, Joe Montana has the résumé and the legacy that he has established. But for me to even have a way to relate to him is pretty cool.

"It means a lot to me, and it's pretty cool."

Mullens completed 25 of his 36 passes for 343 yards, one touchdown and a 108.9 QB rating. He now has three 300-yard passing games under his belt, and proved again he's a viable option under center for the 49ers if Jimmy Garoppolo again is sidelined with a high ankle sprain. Mullens also improved to 4-5 as a starter.

It's unknown at this time if Mullens or Garoppolo will start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson believes the 49ers have two starting-caliber QBs, and it's clear San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan agrees.

Whoever starts at QB could have a big weapon back, too. The 49ers opened the practice window for wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Wednesday, and there's a chance he makes his season debut after sustaining a Jones fracture in the offseason. Adding Samuel would be huge for either quarterback and the offense as a whole.

