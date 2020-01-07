Nick Mullens is getting better by watching Jimmy Garoppolo

Nick Mullens played 519 offensive snaps in 2018. He played 512 fewer this season.

Yet, the 49ers backup quarterback insists he’s a better player now.

“I just feel — not like a veteran — but I feel like I’ve been in it for a while,” Mullens told Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I feel very comfortable, just being able to take in all the information and handle information, being able to process and know where to go with the ball.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I don’t feel like a new guy anymore. So that’s cool to be able to just know the offense, command the offense, connect with your teammates and do a lot of different things you might not feel comfortable doing when you’re the new guy.”

Mullens went 3-5 as a starter with Garoppolo injured last season. He passed for 2,277 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Mullens beat out C.J. Beathard for the backup job behind Jimmy Garoppolo this season, but he has not thrown a pass. Receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Dante Pettis are the only 49ers other than Garoppolo to attempt passes this season.

“You tell yourself every week, ‘You’re starting this week; prepare like you’re the starter,’” Mullens said. “So I have a pretty detailed and specific routine, just playing the game in my mind and seeing what’s going to happen and walking through plays.

“That’s the biggest part because you don’t get reps. So you have to walk through the plays in your mind and physically to be able to feel what it’s going to feel like on game day. So you’re always staying ready and doing as much as you can to prepare.”