Nick Mullens activated from IR, will serve as No. 2 QB

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) won't return this week. The team did not activate him from injured reserve, so he will miss his sixth game.

The Vikings will have backup quarterback Nick Mullens, however.

The team activated Mullens from injured reserve, and he will serve as the backup quarterback to Joshua Dobbs on Sunday night. Jaren Hall remains out with a concussion.

Mullens missed four weeks with a lower back injury but returned to practice this week.

The Vikings also announced they elevated linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Joejuan Williams from the practice squad.

Barr, who last played with the Vikings in 2021, signed with the team earlier this week with Jordan Hicks out. Williams will help replace Akayleb Evans, who is out with a calf injury.

The Vikings ruled out offensive guard Chris Reed (foot) as he's not yet ready to return from injured reserve.