Nick Mullens accomplishes feat only Warren Moon did

When the Minnesota Vikings fell to the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve by a score of 30-24, they lost their chance to win back-to-back NFC North titles.

Quarterback Nick Mullens found a way to accomplish something only Warren Moon had done on November 20th, 1994 against the New York Jets: throw for 400 yards and four interceptions in the same game.

It was a very up and down game for Mullens. He had a few long touchdown drives where he was hitting his spots with explosiveness and anticipation. The others saw him making good decisions but not executing well enough by throwing short or seeing the ball come out of his hand like a wounded duck.

Moon had that same gunslinger mentality and it brought both positive and negative results. Mullens has that same quality about him and that’s not the worst thing for a backup quarterback. It leads to both fun and frustrating moments, but he will give you a chance to win.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire