Nick Martin signing with Raiders

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Raiders are revamping their offensive line. They have found a replacement at center after trading Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals.

Las Vegas is signing center Nick Martin, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Texans cut Martin on Feb. 26, clearing $6.25 million in cap space for the coming year.

Martin joined the Texans as a second-round choice in 2016 and took over as a starter the next season. He started every game the past three seasons and 62 over his entire time in Houston.

His brother, Zack Martin, is an All-Pro guard with the Cowboys.

Nick Martin signing with Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

