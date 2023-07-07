Nick Marsh, four-star WR from River Rouge, commits to Michigan State football

River Rouge wide receiver Nick Marsh, a four-star prospect, has committed to Michigan State football.

Marsh, the No. 3 player in Michigan according to 247 Sports' composite rankings, chose the Spartans over several other Power Five programs — his five finalists including the Spartans, Kansas, Oregon, Penn State and Pitt — in a ceremony at River Rouge High School on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-3, 200 pounder visited East Lansing on June 23, his last official visit on his recruiting journey.

Marsh is the No. 16 wideout nationally, by 247 Sports' composite rankings, as well as the No. 99 player overall. Marsh is the second four-star to commit to coach Mel Tucker's program for 2024, following Florida running back Anthony Carrie in June.

River Rouge receiver Nicholas Marsh makes a catch against Cedar Springs defensive back Ryan Mitchell during second-half action of the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

With the departure of Jayden Reed to the NFL and Keon Coleman as a transfer to Florida State, the Spartans are in need of some young talent in the wide receiver unit. Only two wide receivers on the current roster are underclassmen.

The Spartans have one other wide receiver commit for 2024 in Syair Torrence, a three-star from Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, New York.

WR Nick Marsh, River Rouge

Prior to landing Marsh, MSU's class of 2024 ranked 51st nationally and 13th among current Big Ten teams (USC and UCLA join the conference in 2024).

