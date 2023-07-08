Nick Marsh commits to Michigan State

Auburn target Nick Marsh has committed to Michigan State. He originally committed to them on July 31, 2022 before reopening his recruitment on March 7.

Auburn quickly offered him a scholarship after his decomiitment and hosted him on a visit during March. However, it wasn’t enough to prevent him from reuniting with the Spartans.

Apart from Auburn, the highly-rated receiver chose the Spartans over programs such as Arkansas, Penn State and Pitt.

According to 247Sports, Marsh is a four-star recruit with a 0.9526 composite rating. He is the No. 99 ranked player nationally, the No. 16 ranked wide receiver and the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is a three-sport athlete, also playing basketball and running track.

The River Rouge, Michigan native would have been the second wide receiver and the 10th player to join Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class.

Major shout out to the 🐐himself Lucas Wright @Wright_Lens 🎥 couldn't have done it without you! @NickMarsh_11 Commitment Movie 🔥 "Nick, where you going!?" #GOGREEN💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/FkmlUup6dI — MaMa_Tron210 (@MamaTron210) July 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire