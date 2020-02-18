Nick Markakis on the Astros: ‘Every single guy over there needs a beating’

Next up on the main stage at Outraged PlayerPalooza: Braves outfielder Nick Markakis.

Markakis is a guy who, if you’ve followed the Braves or the Orioles over the past decade and a half, you know might go six months without saying anything interesting or remotely provocative. He’s a “clubhouse guy” and a “leader by example” which in baseball means he is aggressively boring and says a lot of things like “I was looking for a pitch to hit” and “I’m just trying to help the ballclub.” There are rumors going around that once, back in 2009, he said that the bacon on the clubhouse spread before a Sunday game “could stand to be a bit more crispy,” but that’s never been confirmed. I consider it baseless and salacious to even suggest it.

Anyway, when you’ve caused Nick Markakis to suggest that perhaps violence is the best course of action, you sort of have a problem on your hands. Here are Crazy Nick’s comments today about the Houston Astros:

“I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating. It’s wrong. They’re messing with people’s careers . . . There’s right ways to do it and wrong ways to do it. I 100 percent disagree with way they did it. There’s a lot of people that were hurt by it, and it was wrong.”

As has become custom in these daily ranting, Markakis made sure he gave a shoutout to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who he criticized for letting the Astros off “scot free”:

“The way he handled the situation, he should be embarrassed of himself.”

Folks, when you’ve lost Nick Markakis, you’ve lost everyone.

Here are his full comments:

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis goes off on Houston Astros.. "Everything has been handled a bad way.. the players are scot free.. Every single guy over there needs a beating.. Full comments ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nAXGjleFUx — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 18, 2020



