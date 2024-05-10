Nick Mangold appears, chugs beer at Rangers playoff game

Nick Mangold is one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the New York Jets. The 2006 first-round pick played his entire 11-season career for the Jets and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor of September 22, 2002. Now he can add another notch under his belt: chugging beer at a Rangers playoff game.

Mangold and his kids made an appearance during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes. Mangold was shown on the jumbotron with his two kids, who were both wearing jerseys of Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin. Mangold proceeded to chug a beer.

Former NY Jets center Nick Mangold is in attendance for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/rzc9h1bBmd — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) May 7, 2024

He must have brought good luck as the Rangers went on to win Game 2 in double overtime, 4-3, to take a 2-0 lead in the series. New York has since won Game 3 and has a commanding 3-0 lead in the series and are a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs following their first-round sweep of the Washington Captials.

