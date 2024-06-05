Nick Madrigal hit by fastball, leaves early in season debut with Iowa Cubs after hot start at plate

On the heels of a slow start to the season both offensively and defensively, Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal was recently optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a bit for more consistent playing time to work out his struggles, making his season debut on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old infielder got off to a hot start, starting the day 1-for-1 with a double and a walk, adding to a illustrious career .352 batting average at the Triple-A level.

Unfortunately for Madrigal, his day came to an end prematurely in his third plate appearance when he was struck by a 97 mile-per-hour fastball.

Nick Madrigal leaves his first game with @IowaCubs in the 4th inning after being hit by a 97-mph fastball.



It's unknown if Madrigal will miss any time, with the Cubs potentially taking a hit to their minor league infield depth in the event of any possible long-term absence, particularly with the recent promotion of veteran David Bote.

As for the big league club, the Chicago Cubs hope to complete a two-game sweep of their crosstown rival Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago.

