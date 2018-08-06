The Nick Madrigal dream is over, he finally struck out

Nick Madrigal held out for a long time, but he finally struck out in professional baseball.

The No. 4 overall pick in the June draft struck out in his second plate appearance in Saturday's Winston-Salem Dash game. He had gone 72 plate appearances without striking out in pro ball. He struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch.

This is the same White Sox prospect who said he thought striking out was embarrassing.

"For me I really think it's one of the most embarrassing things ever to be on a baseball field and to let the pitcher strike you out and you have to walk back to the dugout," Madrigal said on the White Sox Talk Podcast in late July. "It doesn't sit well with me. It never has and I don't think it ever will."

Madrigal has already been moving up the system quickly, getting promoted from Kannapolis to the Dash after just 12 games. He's off to a hot start with the Dash as well.

Madrigal had two singles a walk and a hit by pitch in addition to the strikeout on Saturday. He went 2-for-4 on Sunday and is hitting .417 (5-for-12) in three games for the Dash.