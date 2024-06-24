Who is Nick Lodolo? Cincinnati Reds' former first-rounder lives up to his nickname: Nails

Cincinnati Reds left-handed starting pitcher Nick Lodolo has bounced back from a disappointing, injury-plagued 2023 season in an emphatic way.

Lodolo only made seven starts last season, posting a 6.29 ERA and allowing 10 home runs in 34 1/3 innings. He missed most of the season with left calf tenosynovitis.

In his first 11 starts of this season, Lodolo had eight wins, posted a 2.76 ERA and 1.010 WHIP, and allowed just six homers through 65 1/3 innings. On Sunday, he battled a blister on his index finger while allowing three earned runs over 4 2/3 innings. Borderline ball-strike calls that resulted in Reds manager David Bell's ejection and Jonathan India's error in the top of the 4th hurt Lodolo in the Reds' 7-4 loss.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo

"Now I think we're starting to feel that every time Nick Lodolo goes out there and takes the mound, he is going to dominate," National Baseball Hall of Famer and Bally Sports Ohio analyst Barry Larkin said before Sunday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox. "He is certainly being talked about around the league, and they say this guy is a problem. Look at the success that he has had after a (Reds') loss. This guy goes out there and he just grinds. It's amazing to think that he could even be better than he is right now. Because what he is right now is dominant."

What to know about Lodolo, who turned 26 years old on February 5:

Lodolo was the Reds' first-round pick in the 2019 draft.

The Reds made Lodolo the seventh overall pick in 2019. He had been drafted out of high school by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1st round (41st overall) of the 2016 draft, but opted to attend Texas Christian University.

Adley Rutschman, Bobby Witt Jr., Riley Greene and CJ Abrams were among those selected ahead of Lodolo. Alek Manoah, Bryson Stott, Corbin Carroll, George Kirby and Anthony Volpe also were first-round picks.

The Reds' 2019 draft class also included Graham Ashcraft, Rece Hinds and Tyler Callihan.

Lodolo was a TCU teammate of Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson.

Lodolo and Williamson both were selected in the 2019 draft. Williamson, who has been on the injured list since spring training because of a shoulder strain, was taken by the Seattle Mariners in the second round (59th overall).

Lodolo pitched for the Horned Frogs for three seasons; Williamson, also a lefty, pitched for TCU for one season, after two seasons at North Iowa Area Community College.

At 6-foot-6, Lodolo and Williamson are tied for the tallest players on the Reds' roster.

Lodolo starred at Damien High School in La Verne, California, which also produced former A's and Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire.

The Montreal Expos drafted McGwire, who hit 583 home runs in 16 MLB seasons, out of Damien HS in 1981, but he opted to attend University of Southern California.

Former Reds pitcher Frank Pastore also attended Damien HS.

As a senior for the Spartans, Lodolo was ranked by Perfect Game as the top southpaw in California.

Lodolo pitched less than 100 total innings in the minors for the Reds.

Lodolo pitched just 11 1/3 innings at rookie-level Billings in 2019, and just seven innings at Dayton.

He didn't pitch in 2020, but dominated at Double-A Chattanooga in 2021, posting a 1.84 ERA in 44 innings for the Lookouts.

Lodolo's family gave him the nickname 'Nails.'

Nick's father, Tom, told Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day when Nick made his MLB debut in April 2022 that the family calls Nick "Nails" because of his ability to stay even-keeled.

Tom Lodolo, @nicklodolo's father, tells @JimDayTV that Nick's even-keeled, easy-going nature earned him the nickname "Nails" within the family. pic.twitter.com/x8A9ylkrBV — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 13, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nick Lodolo, Cincinnati Reds' 2019 pick, lives up to 'Nails' nickname