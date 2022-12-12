Nick Kyrgios to play in French Open because his girlfriend wants to visit Paris

Costeen Hatzi and Nick Kyrgios - Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios may be a long-time critic of the French Open, but the city of love has finally turned his head after a six-year absence.

Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios has confirmed he will play in next year’s French Open – in his first appearance since 2017 – because girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is keen to visit Paris.

“Yes, I'm playing the French Open, my girlfriend [Costeen Hatzi] wants to see Paris, so why not?” Kyrgios told reporters in Riyadh last week. “Pick up some more money [in Paris].”

Outspoken Australian Kyrgios, 27, once publicly ranked Roland Garros as the worst Grand Slam event in tennis, and has never progressed beyond the third round. He has not played a European clay event since 2019 due to his scheduling preferences. Though his girlfriend of one year Hatzi, 22, has changed his mind on Paris, it is unlikely he will play much more on clay during the season.

“I’ve played well on clay, I've beaten [Roger] Federer, [Stan] Wawrinka, I've played a final on clay [at Estoril in 2015] but usually at that time of year, I like spending time at home. Because if I don't, then I'm travelling for eight months a year, it's too much.

“There's too many events on clay, I've said this over and over again. There are players in the top 100 who I don't even know their faces or their names, and they've only played on clay, it's crazy.”

Despite his complaints about the loaded tennis calendar, last week Kyrgios played in the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event in Saudi Arabia, which also saw British No 1 Cam Norrie in attendance.

Kyrgios chose to take the hefty appearance fee over playing for Australia at the Davis Cup, where they were beaten to the title by Canada last month.

“At this point of my career, I’ll always do what’s best for me,” Kyrgios said. “I can travel around the world playing exhibitions around this time of year for six figures – you know, I feel I put myself in that position – so it’s an easy one for me.”