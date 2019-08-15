Nick Kyrgios fined $113,000 for smashing 2 rackets, calling Irish umpire a 'potato,' 'f---ing tool'

Nick Kyrgios used the guise of a bathroom break to smash 2 rackets before returning to the court to berate a chair umpire. (Getty)

Nick Kyrgios meltdowns are commonplace, but Wednesday’s display at the Cincinnati Open was petulant even by his standards.

The Australian tennis player known better for his outbursts than his game repeatedly lashed out at chair umpire Fergus Murphy during a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 loss to Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The conflict reportedly started over the shot clock when Murphy referenced Kyrgios’s pace of play during the second set.

Kyrgios calls Murphy a potato

“Why do I always have problems with this potato in the chair?" Kyrgios said of the Irish umpire.

The pair have history. Kyrgios delivered an expletive-filled tirade at Murphy when he disagreed with a call during the Fever Tree Championships in London in June.

Kyrgios continued to berate Murphy, eventually earning a court violation for saying: “Every time I play, he’s doing some stupid s---, every time.”

After being docked a point before the third set, Kyrgios called for a bathroom break. He took two rackets off the court, where ESPN cameras remained trained on him.

Kyrgios smashes rackets during bathroom break

Instead of going to the bathroom, Kyrgios instead smashed both rackets in the hallway before returning to the court.

BANG, BANG!! 💥💥



Nick Kyrgios absolutely DESTROYED two racquets and the commentators lost it 😂 😂



Watch the Cincinnati Masters live on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/q2d2dTeND3 — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 15, 2019

‘F---ing tool’

After the match, Kyrgios refused to shake Murphy’s hand, instead calling him a 'f---ing tool” before walking off the court for good.

Story continues

🗣️ "You're a f---ing tool bro!"



🗣️ "One of the craziest matches you're likely to see."



Nick Kyrgios wasn't quite gracious in defeat at the Cincinnati Masters. pic.twitter.com/fR0f3Ji71l — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 15, 2019

Kyrgios fined $113,000 for 8 violations

The ATP fined Kyrgios a record-setting $113,000 on Thursday, consisting of individual fines for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct.

He was given four $20,000 fines for unsportsmanlike conduct — another unsportsmanlike was docked $5,000 — and an additional $20,000 for verbal abuse. The smallest fine was $3,000 for leaving the court. His obscenity was fined at $5,000.

It’s the largest total fine since 1990, the start of the ATP World Tour’s official record books, according to Tennis.com.

The governing body also warned the player he could be suspended after a full investigation. Kyrgios is a controversial figure who has shown bizarre and indefensible behavior in the past.

More from Yahoo Sports: