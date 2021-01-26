Nick Kyrgios: As a leader, Novak Djokovic needs to be held to account over actions

Kyrgios is not afraid to speak his mind - GETTY IMAGES

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios continues to call out Novak Djokovic for what he considers to be behaviour unbecoming of a world No1.

In an interview with CNN, Kyrgios drew an unfavourable comparison between Djokovic and the leading exponent of his own favourite sport: basketball.

When CNN host Patrick Snell asked Kyrgios how important it was to hold other players – including Djokovic – to account, Kyrgios replied “I think it's very important, especially one of the leaders of our sport. He's technically our LeBron James.

"He has to set an example for all tennis players out there and set an example for tennis. I think when he was doing some of the things that he was doing during the global pandemic, it just wasn't the right time.

"I know everyone makes mistakes. Even some of us go off track sometimes but I think we need to hold each other accountable. I'm not doing any of this stuff for media attention, these are the morals that I've grown up with. I was just trying to do my part."

Last year, Kyrgios was highly critical of Djokovic’s involvement with the Adria Tour, which led to the infection of at least four players with Covid. He called it a “boneheaded decision” to stage the event with little regard for social distancing.

More recently, Djokovic drew fire from all over Australia last week with a letter to Australian Open organisers asking for the 72 players serving a hard quarantine in Melbourne to be granted improved conditions. Kyrgios led the attack by simply calling him a “tool”.

In response to the criticism, Djokovic put out a statement saying he had been “misconstrued” and adding “None of us ever questioned 14 days of quarantine despite what is being said by media outlets.”

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal also gave an interview from his base in Adelaide, where he and a handful of other top players will participate in an exhibition on Friday.

Those in Adelaide have been granted preferential training conditions and larger entourages than those in Melbourne, sparking much grumbling from the rank and file. But Nadal drew attention to one of life’s iron laws: whoever you are, there is always someone both better and worse off.

Story continues

"There has been talk that Adelaide people have better conditions,” Nadal told ESPN. “but I have not heard from any Melbourne player that some have much better rooms than others.”

Nadal also delivered what could be interpreted as a coded dig at Djokovic. "Some need to make public all these things they do for others,” he said. “Some of us do it in a more private way without having to publicise everything.

"The calls we make to help the most disadvantaged players, some of us don't need or want to advertise it."