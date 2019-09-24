Nick Kyrgios drinks beer and ignores questions during odd Laver Cup press conference

Nick Kyrgios raised eyebrows in a Laver Cup press conference on Monday by downing a bottle of Stella Artois in six seconds.

A journalist had started asking both Kyrgios and his coach, John McEnroe, a question when Kyrgios reached for the beer.

As he was quizzed on Team World’s third successive loss to Team Europe in the tournament, Kyrgios ignored the reporter and downed the 330ml bottle.

“Woah,” he said upon finishing, leaving McEnroe to answer the reporter.

Kyrgios pulled out of his final singles match with Dominic Thiem in Geneva due to a collarbone injury, and last week blamed his earlier loss to Roger Federer on an attractive woman in the audience.

“I lost concentration, I saw a really hot chick in the crowd,” he explained.

“Like, I'm being genuinely honest- I'd marry her right now. Right now”, Kyrgios said after his 6-7, 7-5, 10-7 loss.