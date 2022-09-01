Nick Kyrgios branded 'disgraceful' for appearing to spit and swear at his own box - GETTY IMAGES

Nick Kyrgios received a warning for spitting and complained about the smell of marijuana but just about kept his cool to clinch a second-round victory over Benjamin Bonzi at the US Open.

The Australian is one of the title favourites after his run to the Wimbledon final and strong form on the North American hard courts, and he admitted he is putting a lot of pressure on himself after battling to a 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

But in typical Kyrgios fashion the match did not pass by without flashes of controversy.

The Wimbledon runner-up complained during his victory about the scent of marujuana, asking chair umpire Jaume Campistol to warn the crowd inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"You don't want to remind anyone not to do it or anything?" Kyrgios asked during a changeover in the second set.

Armstrong features concession stands along the concourse level above the court and Campistol appeared to be telling Kyrgios the smell could be coming from their kitchens.

"Obviously, I'm not going to complain about food smells," Kyrgios responded. "Obviously, not."

He added after the match: "I'm a heavy asthmatic. When I'm running side to side, I'm struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points."

Kyrgios received a warning for using profanity when the target of his anger was somebody in his box who Kyrgios didn't feel was being supportive enough, with video footage appearing to show him spitting in their direction as he walked towards his chair.

'That was 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐅𝐔𝐋!' ❌



Nick Kyrgios was given a warning after spitting and swearing at his own team box 💦🤬#USOpen pic.twitter.com/4CbUREe2Y1 — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 1, 2022

"Oh no, that’s terrible behaviour, terrible, terrible behaviour from Kyrgios," said the Eurosport commentator Matt Chilton. "I’m a big fan but that was unsportsmanlike conduct. Sometimes he just goes one step too far. That was caught on the camera, he spat in the direction of his team, and that was disgraceful."

Kyrgios appeared to shout, "you’re f------ asleep bro! Go home if you’re not going to f------ support me bro! You’re not a spectator!" at one of the members in his box, although it was not immediately clear who he was targeting.

The noise of New York is a challenge for many players, and Kyrgios struggled not only with the chatter of the fans but with the roars of the trains that can be heard from outside the open-air stadium.

"For someone that's struggled to focus in my career, I'm really trying hard to put my head down and play point by point, try to dig myself out of some certain situations. It's hard because there's a lot of distractions," Kyrgios said. "Obviously, a lot of heckling going on as well. People are saying things. I got to be very careful with what I say these days."

Despise the controversy, Kyrgios was able to make his way into the third round without dropping a set, although he found himself tested by Bonzi more than he bargained for.

'I feel like I'm really professional right now'

"I wasn't going out there expecting him to not be good or something," Kyrgios said of the Frenchman. "But his level was really, really good. I was really fortunate to get through in four sets. I was down 4-4 0-40 in the fourth, I played some really low-percentage tennis to get out of that game.

"It was one of those matches where you kind of survive. I am relatively happy with my form. It's so stressful now because, every match I play, I'm expecting to play so good.

"I've got to probably lower the expectation of expecting to play like a Wimbledon final every time. I almost don't know who I am any more, to be honest, because that's not me.

"I feel like I'm really professional right now. I never thought that the Wimbledon final would make me that way. I thought it would be the other way, the reverse, almost a bit lax and a bit chilled with it."

The Australian next faces unseeded American JJ Wolf.

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev was given the late shift on Arthur Ashe Stadium after the Serena Williams show but avoided any drama against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, coming through 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 to set up a clash with Wu Yibing, who became the first Chinese player to reach the third round at the US Open.